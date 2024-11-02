NFL Weighing Fine of 49ers' Nick Bosa for Wearing Pro-Trump Hat During Interview
After Sunday's game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys, 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa had a message for Sunday Night Football's television audience. Bosa crashed his teammates' postgame interview with NBC and flashed a pro-Donald Trump "Make America Great Again" hat in the process.
However, his gesture ahead of Tuesday's presidential election between the ex-president and Vice President Kamala Harris may have run afoul of NFL guidelines surrounding political activity.
The league is weighing a potential fine of Bosa for his action, according to a Friday afternoon report from CBS's Jonathan Jones.
"There will not be a determination on any potential fine until later next week. I'm told there is no consideration for any potential suspension," Jones wrote.
As several outlets have reported since Sunday, the NFL rulebook contains the following bylaw: "The (NFL) will not grant permission for any club or player to wear, display, or otherwise convey messages, through helmet decals, arm bands, jersey patches, mouthpieces, or other items affixed to game uniforms or equipment, which relate to political activities or causes, other non-football events, causes or campaigns, or charitable causes or campaigns."
Bosa, for his part, had little to say about the episode.
"I'm not going to talk too much about it, but I think it's an important time," he said.