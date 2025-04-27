NFL Will Investigate Prank Call on Shedeur Sanders During Draft
Shedeur Sanders's fall through five rounds of the 2025 NFL draft was a matter of great interest to the football world. It also resulted in Sanders falling victim to a cruel prank, as he received a call from someone pretending to be an NFL general manager while waiting to hear his name called. It was senseless, mean, and now the league is investigating.
On Sunday, a spokesperson said the NFL "will look into" the prank call. Sanders said on his livestream over the weekend that the phone was brand-new and had a number assigned to it specific for the draft; it wasn't his personal phone number. That leads to big questions about how anonymous individuals got ahold of the number, which is presumably what the league will look into.
Sanders wasn't the only QB to get pranked, either. After getting selected by the Philadelphia Eagles former Ohio State and Syracuse signal-caller Kyle McCord said he, too, was the victim of a few crank calls.
It would be wise for the NFL to figure out how these calls happened and install safeguards against it happening again.