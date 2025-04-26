Shedeur Sanders Got Pranked by Caller Pretending to Be GM During NFL Draft
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders fell victim to a cruel prank during the 2025 NFL draft, one that players wouldn't wish on their worst enemies.
Sanders has been patiently waiting for his name to be called on Day 2 of the draft on Friday night after surprisingly falling out of the second round. The Colorado star was streaming on Twitch from his draft watch party at his dad Deion's house in Texas when he appeared to receive a call from an unknown number.
The video below is very laggy due to the live stream, but you can hear Sanders and the caller exchange pleasantries at the start of the call.
"How are you, man?" the caller asked.
"Good, been waiting on you," Sanders said over the phone.
The rest of the conversation was hard to parse out, but it slowly became clear to Sanders that he was being pranked. After the caller hung up, Sanders and his family briefly discussed what was said. They thought they heard the person on the other line saying, "You gotta wait a little longer."
Sanders was later heard questioning how the other person got his private number.
It was an incredibly cruel prank to play on an NFL prospect who's likely checking his phone and anxiously waiting to find out where he'll land. Hopefully, Sanders can put this moment behind him and focus on wherever he'll start his NFL career.