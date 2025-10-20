NFL World Couldn't Believe Giants' Late Collapse in Stunning Loss to Broncos
The Broncos pulled off one of the most improbable come-from-behind victories in NFL history on Sunday, stunning the Giants at Mile High Stadium to improve to 5–2 on the season.
Denver's offense had been putrid all game, and the team entered the fourth quarter without a single point on the board, trailing 19–0. Things started clicking in the fourth, as Bo Nix & Co. were able to find their rhythm and get back into the game.
The fourth quarter was utter chaos, with a total of six touchdowns scored between the two teams, including four for the Broncos. After Bo Nix gave Denver a late 30–26 lead, New York scored on their ensuing drive thanks to a costly pass interference penalty against cornerback Riley Moss.
That left 40 seconds for Nix and the offense to get into field goal range, and a pair of prolific passes down field saw them do exactly that, setting up Wil Lutz for the game-winning field goal.
The Broncos' comeback was the largest in NFL history in which a team had entered the fourth quarter without scoring. They erased a 19-point deficit and put up 33 points in the fourth quarter in order to steal a win from Dart and the Giants.
The NFL world was blown away by the comeback win, and they had plenty of reactions on social media.
That's going to be a tough trip home for the Giants, who stunningly fumbled what should've been their third win in four games.