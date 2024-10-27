NFL World Declares Jets' Season Over After Embarrassing Loss to Patriots
The New York Jets are getting hammered on social media.
In Week 8, Aaron Rodgers and his team suffered a brutal loss to a bad New England Patriots team. It was another embarrassing defeat that dropped the Jets to 2-6 on the season. Despite having a healthy Rodgers, firing the underperforming Robert Saleh and trading for Davante Adams, Gang Green is still terrible.
The Jets lost 25-22 despite holding the Patriots to 247 yards of total offense. They outgained their opponents by nearly 100 yards, and limited New England to 3.9 yards per play while averaging 5.9 themselves. The Patriots lost starting quarterback Drake Maye early, and neither team turned the ball over. There is zero reason New York should have lost that game. But they found a way.
The NFL world took to X (formerly Twitter) to rip the franchise for being awful and essentially declare the team's season over.
The condemnation is fair. The team is less than the sum of its parts. With Rodgers, Adams, Garrett Wilson, and Breece Hall, the offense should be better. Meanwhile, the defense has never really been this squad's problem. Still, they can't win games.
The Jets are the NFL's biggest disappointment this season.