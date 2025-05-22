NFL World Mourns Death of Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay
Tonight, the NFL world is mourning the loss of Indianapolis Colts ownerJim Irsay.
Irsay, who inherited the Colts franchise in 1997 and retained his role as owner and CEO ever since, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday afternoon, according to a statement from the team. He was 65.
Immediately, some of the league's biggest names, from former players to reporters that covered him and the team, reacted to the news with social media messages and tributes for the late businessman.
Take a look at that below:
