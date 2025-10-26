NFL World Mourns Death of Jets Legend Nick Mangold
Jets legend Nick Mangold died from complications of kidney disease on Saturday night, the Jets organization shared in a statement.
The former Jets center was 41 years old. Mangold announced back in 2006 that he was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder that has led to chronic kidney disease and was in search of a kidney transplant. Mangold, a seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, played 11 seasons for the Jets from '06 to '16 and became one of the franchise's all-time greats. He was inducted into the Jets' Ring of Honor in '22.
The NFL world poured out their condolences and sent well wishes and prayers to Mangold's family in the wake of the Jets icon's sudden death:
RIP to a legend. Mangold will be dearly missed.
