NFL World Reacts to Falcons Sending Kirk Cousins to Bench Despite Nine-Figure Investment
The Atlanta Falcons decided to bench quarterback Kirk Cousins in favor of rookie Michael Penix Jr. in advance of their Week 16 game against the New York Giants.
Atlanta signed Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract in the offseason before they drafted Penix with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.
Cousins has struggled under center this season with just one touchdown pass and nine interceptions in Atlanta's last five games. He leads the NFL with 16 interceptions and has registered an 88.6 passer rating, the worst of his career since becoming a full-time starter in 2015.
Amid the struggles, Atlanta's decision shocked the NFL world given the massive commitment made to Cousins in the offseason:
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris quickly released a statement on the move to start Penix:
Cousins's four-year, $180 million deal with the Falcons included $100 million guaranteed.
Atlanta is currently 7-7 and sits one game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6) in the race for the NFC South.
Penix's first opportunity under center comes on Sunday against the New York Giants (2-12) before a likely Week 17 showdown with fellow rookie Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders (9-5) on Dec. 29.