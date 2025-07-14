NFL World Reacts to Jets WR Garrett Wilson's Massive Contract Extension
Garrett Wilson is about to be a wealthy man.
After logging three straight 1,000-yard seasons since being drafted by the Jets with the No. 10 pick in 2022, the receiver has agreed to a whopping four-year, $130 million contract extension with the team. The deal includes $90 million guaranteed and ties Wilson to New York through the 2030 season.
Given the massive payday the 24-year-old pass catcher is about to receive—and the fact that the deal is the largest APY in NFL history for a player with three or fewer years of experience—the NFL world had quite a reaction to the news. Here's a look at some of the best of them across X (formerly Twitter):
Wilson has appeared in all 51 possible games since being drafted by the Jets, earned the 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, and has recorded at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons—despite catching passes from seven different quarterbacks.
A deserved contract, indeed. The Jets open up the 2025 NFL season on Sept. 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.