NFL World Reacts to Saquon Barkley's New Record-Breaking Contract After Historic Year

Barkley and the Birds have agreed to a $41.2 million deal.
The Philadelphia Eagles and star Saquon Barkley have agreed to a two-year, $41.2 million contract extension, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday, making the 28-year-old the highest paid running back in NFL history. Of that $41.2 million, $36 million is fully guaranteed at signing.
Barkley is fresh off a 2,000+ yard season that propelled the Birds to the Super Bowl, during which he also notched a win for Offensive Player of the Year. He captivated the entire league with his record-breaking performance, and it would seem basically everyone in the NFL world is in awe and support of this well-deserved new deal.
