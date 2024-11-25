NFL World Went Crazy for Saquon Barkley's 70-Yard Touchdown Against Rams
The Philadelphia Eagles running back is built different.
There are us mere mortals, and then there is Saquon Barkley.
The Philadelphia Eagles running back doled out yet another dab of his signature sauce during Sunday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams, starting off the second half with a mind-boggling 70-yard touchdown on the very first play from scrimmage.
Check it out here:
Of course, the NFL World went insane over yet another sensational run from Barkley.
By the end of the third quarter, Barkley had already racked up 152 rushing yards and 16 carries. If it weren't already a bad week to be a New York Giants fan, it just got a little tougher.
