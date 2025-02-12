NFL WR Kadarius Toney Arrested for Allegedly Strangling Woman
Veteran free agent wide receiver Kadarius Toney has been arrested on allegations that he strangled a woman, according to a report from TMZ.
Documents obtained by TMZ say Toney put his hands on a woman's throat following a dispute at a residence in Georgia on Jan. 14. A warrant for Toney's arrest was issued the following day, and he was arrested on Feb. 6 on charges of aggravated assault, strangulation and one count of obstructing/harassing 911 calls.
According to the report, Toney squeezed the woman's neck hard enough that she could not breathe, and the attack left red marks on her neck and hemorrhaging in her eyes. Toney also took the woman's phone and prevented her from calling 911 during the altercation, the report says.
Toney's bond was set at $25,000 for each charge.