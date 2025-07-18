Pat McAfee Rips Into NFLPA Leadership Following Strip Club Allegation
Pat McAfee has weighed in on the latest scandal surrounding the NFL Players Association.
According to ESPN, Lloyd Howell Jr.'s resignation as executive director of the NFLPA Thursday night was due, in part, to using union funds on multiple strip club outings. Specifically, during the NFLPA Summit back in February, the 59-year-old and two union employees racked up $2,426 in charges before submitting a report citing a "Player Engagement Event to support & grow our Union."
McAfee, an eight-year NFL veteran and current host of The Pat McAfee Show, shared the report on X (formerly Twitter) while simultaneously ripping both Howell Jr. and former NFLPA executive DeMaurice Smith:
"I don’t know what it was exactly like before my time in the NFL (2009 Draft)…" he wrote. "But I know that literally since a week after I got drafted, at my rookie symposium listening to DeMaurice Smith speak for the first time, all the way thru now.. the NFLPA has been led by people who would much rather be known that they’re the heads of the NFLPA than actually work and act like they are the heads of the NFLPA. These dudes think they’re celebrities. These dudes think they’re powerful. These dudes hire all of their friends and overpay them with the players’ money. Then these dudes flex while using and abusing all of the connections that the players and the league have worked their asses off their entire lives for… and act like sanctimonious heroes thru it all..."
"The NFLPA needs a dawg that knows legitimate business and generating capital running the NFLPA," McAfee later continued. "We need people that have empathy for the players who play/played in the NFL and don’t just view them as an annual fee. We need creative negotiators, creators, and innovators ... Good luck to the current group of players on selecting the next leader..."
On top of the strip club expensing allegations, Howell Jr. is also under scrutiny for his part in burying the findings of a collusion grievance filed by the PA, as well as his role as a paid consultant for The Carlyle Group—a private equity firm approved to seek minority stakes in NFL franchises.