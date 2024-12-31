Nick Bosa Checked for Concussion After Taking Brutal Hit From Own Teammate vs. Lions
Nick Bosa was the victim of friendly fire against Detroit.
Nick Bosa is usually the one inflicting pain on the football field. In the San Francisco 49ers' Week 17 Monday Night Football matchup against the Detroit Lions, Bosa was the one who absorbed the pain.
During the second quarter of the game Bosa wrapped up Jared Goff for a sack when teammate Sam Okuayinonu came to try and give the quarterback a little something extra. Instead, he drove his shoulder right into Bosa's head.
Bosa got up holding his helmet and headed to the sideline where he went into the blue medical tent to be evaluated.
Bosa was in the tent for a short time before coming out with his helmet still on. He took one more trip to the tent before the medical staff cleared him to return to the game.
