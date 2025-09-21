Nick Bosa Injury: 49ers Star Seen Giving Thumbs Down Before Heading to Locker Room
Nick Bosa is the latest San Francisco 49ers star to suffer an injury.
On Sunday, during the first half of the team's matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, Bosa limped off the field before immediately lying down when he got to the sideline. As he limped to the blue tent, he signaled thumbs down.
He then limped back to the team's locker room. Shortly thereafter, the 49ers ruled him questionable to return with a knee injury. After halftime, the team downgraded him to out.
Bosa is just the latest 49ers star to go down with an injury. Brock Purdy, Jauan Jennings and George Kittle are all out. The team can ill-afford to lose Bosa for long.
The 27-year-old defensive end has opened the season with 11 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble. He's vitally important to the 49ers' defense.