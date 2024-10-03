Nick Chubb Gives Update on Knee Injury Following Return to Browns Practice
Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb is inching closer to making his season debut after a devastating knee injury that prematurely ended his 2023 season.
Chubb was injured in Week 2 a year ago in a career-threatening injury that required multiple surgeries to repair torn ligaments and his meniscus.
He's been working hard to get back to full health and once again prove that he's one of the league's top backs. As he returned to practice this week, he spoke with the media about his progress.
"Yeah, it felt good to be out there with the guys," Chubb said on Thursday. "It's been almost a complete year, so it's been a long time of me not being out there, so yeah, it felt great to get out there."
As far as how his knee is feeling, Chubb said he's feeling good and working back up to game speed.
"It felt good," Chubb said. "I've been doing things on my own for a while now so I've been used to everything I've done out there. But it feels good."
A healthy return of Chubb to the lineup would certainly be a boon to the Browns' offense. Cleveland is just 1-3 on the season heading into their Week 5 matchup with the red-hot Washington Commanders this weekend.