Nick Foles Mercilessly Trolls Tom Brady After Eagles' Second Super Bowl Win
The Philadelphia Eagles took down the two-time reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday in order to secure the second championship in franchise history.
After the game, former Eagles quarterback and the MVP of the team's previous Super Bowl win, Nick Foles, took to social media to take a hilarious jab at Tom Brady while celebrating the championship. Brady, of course, was on the losing end of Philadelphia's first Super Bowl title in 2018, something Foles was eager to remind him of after Sunday's win.
"It's really cool that Tom Brady got to be there for the Eagles' two Super Bowl wins! He might be a good luck charm," wrote Foles on X, formerly Twitter. "Have a great night!"
While Brady was not on the field for Sunday's win, he was in Fox's broadcast booth. Brady was spotlighted by the NFL during his first season in the booth, and he was on the call for Super Bowl LIX between the Eagles and Chiefs.
Foles wittily suggested that Brady might be the Eagles' good luck charm, as he's been present every time the team has hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.