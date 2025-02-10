SI

Nick Foles Mercilessly Trolls Tom Brady After Eagles' Second Super Bowl Win

Karl Rasmussen

Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles before a game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles before a game against the Atlanta Falcons. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Philadelphia Eagles took down the two-time reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday in order to secure the second championship in franchise history.

After the game, former Eagles quarterback and the MVP of the team's previous Super Bowl win, Nick Foles, took to social media to take a hilarious jab at Tom Brady while celebrating the championship. Brady, of course, was on the losing end of Philadelphia's first Super Bowl title in 2018, something Foles was eager to remind him of after Sunday's win.

"It's really cool that Tom Brady got to be there for the Eagles' two Super Bowl wins! He might be a good luck charm," wrote Foles on X, formerly Twitter. "Have a great night!"

While Brady was not on the field for Sunday's win, he was in Fox's broadcast booth. Brady was spotlighted by the NFL during his first season in the booth, and he was on the call for Super Bowl LIX between the Eagles and Chiefs.

Foles wittily suggested that Brady might be the Eagles' good luck charm, as he's been present every time the team has hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

Home/NFL