Nick Saban Offers Considerate Take on Tua Tagovailoa's NFL Future After Concussion
Former Alabama coach Nick Saban and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will always be tied together by the events of Jan. 8, 2018.
In one of the most famous coaching decisions in the history of American sports, Saban inserted Tagovailoa at halftime of the national championship with the Crimson Tide trailing Georgia 13–0. A half of football and an overtime later, Alabama was the national champion.
As Tagovailoa has navigated the turbulent, injury-filled years since his shining moment, Saban has continued to look out for his quarterback. On Friday, Saban offered advice to Tagovailoa on The Pat McAfee Show as the Miami Dolphins quarterback deals with his third diagnosed concussion in two years.
"I will talk to him today, I haven't been able to get ahold of him yet," Saban said. "Tua's such a great competitor, but I think this has to be a medical decision. ... I think Tua and his family should listen to all the medical evidence ... and they shouldn't be influenced by anybody else."
Tagovailoa suffered his injury in the third quarter of the Dolphins' 31–10 loss to the Buffalo Bills Thursday, generating an outpouring of support from across the football world.
"I can only tell you what kind of player he is. He's a great competitor," Saban said. "He's a great person, and this is a great family."