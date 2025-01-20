Nick Saban Gives Honest Thoughts on Former QB Jalen Hurts After Eagles Win
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts helped his team defeat the Los Angeles Rams 28–22 on Sunday to advance to the NFC championship game, but he also made a few errors that nearly cost his team.
During the win over the Rams, Hurts kicked off the scoring with a 44-yard rushing touchdown to give his team a lead. Later in the game, Hurts and the passing offense slowed. Toward the end of the third quarter, Hurts missed the opportunity to throw to an open receiver and instead was sacked in the end zone for a safety. The Rams gained two points, and could have scored more if they did not fumble on their next drive.
As the Rams made their comeback attempt late in the fourth quarter, the Eagles got the ball back and Hurts was sacked once again, leading to an Eagles three-and-out that nearly allowed the Rams the time to steal the win. The Eagles got the final stop, but Hurts's performance, especially late in the game, left some things to be desired.
After Hurts's up and down play in the win, his former college coach at Alabama, Nick Saban, shared his honest thoughts on what he's seen from Hurts.
"I think he's doing the things he needs to do to win," Saban said Monday on The Pat McAfee Show. "They're a running football team. That's what the Philadelphia Eagles are. They've got Saquon Barkley, they run it, Jalen can run it, which he had a big play last night as a runner. You've got to make people defend that and then you've got to throw the ball effectively enough in play-action game. I think Jalen is a good enough passer to do all those things."
What Saban does see as both a strength and kryptonite for Hurts is his athleticism, which leads to him taking some of those costly sacks.
"I think the one thing," Saban continued, "... Every athletic quarterback never wants to give up on a play and that's why he takes some of those sacks. ... He's still a great athlete and those guys are going to make plays. You can't take that away from them."
Saban also noted that during practices at Alabama, there were times he forbid Hurts from running to improve his skills as a timing passer. Saban does believe Hurts has improved, but knows that Hurts's athleticism remains a key part of his identity as a dual-threat quarterback. Though he can be responsible for some costly mistakes at times, the Eagles can most importantly clearly win with Hurts. Philadelphia has now made the postseason every season since he became the team's primary starter in 2021.