Nick Sirianni Had Another Awkward Sideline Interaction Late in Win Over Bengals

The Eagles coach continues to act odd on the sideline.

Stephen Douglas

Nick Sirianni and Josh Sweat have a word.
Nick Sirianni and Josh Sweat have a word. / @henrycmckenna
The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Cincinnati Bengals 37-17 in Week 8. Philadelphia moved to 5-2 on the season as they earned their third straight win. Since the Eagles were on the road for the victory, there were no Eagles fans for Sirianni to talk trash to after the game.

Still, he managed to have an awkward moment with one of his players despite the result. With 1:55 remaining Sirianni was shown on television walking over to linebacker Josh Sweat while shaking his head. The Eagles coach then grabbed Sweat's helmet. Sweat pushed him away and Sirianni pointed at him as he walked away.

It might have been nothing, but it certainly did not appear to be a happy moment between the player and coach.

Again, maybe it's out of context, but boy is Sirianni ripe for weird sideline moments.

