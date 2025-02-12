Mics Caught Nick Sirianni’s Fired-Up Reactions to Eagles’ Sacks of Patrick Mahomes
The Philadelphia Eagles went into Super Bowl LIX last Sunday night and rocked Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in their 40-22 victory in New Orleans. Philadelphia's physical defense put on a show, sacking Kansas City's star quarterback six times and limiting him to just 33 yards passing in the first half.
You know who really loved seeing that? Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. The 43-year-old has never been one to hide his emotions on the sideline and that continued in the Super Bowl when NFL Films picked up his reactions to a few of his team's sacks.
Instead of keeping calm like some coaches, Sirianni could be seen yelling "THAT'S TWO! THAT'S TWO! THAT'S TWO!" after the second sack and then later he held up five fingers while pointing out "that's five, that's five sacks."
Here's that video:
What a dominant performance by the Eagles.