SI

Mics Caught Nick Sirianni’s Fired-Up Reactions to Eagles’ Sacks of Patrick Mahomes

Andy Nesbitt

Nick Sirianni loved what his defense did to Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIX.
Nick Sirianni loved what his defense did to Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIX. / @NFLFilms
In this story:

The Philadelphia Eagles went into Super Bowl LIX last Sunday night and rocked Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in their 40-22 victory in New Orleans. Philadelphia's physical defense put on a show, sacking Kansas City's star quarterback six times and limiting him to just 33 yards passing in the first half.

You know who really loved seeing that? Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. The 43-year-old has never been one to hide his emotions on the sideline and that continued in the Super Bowl when NFL Films picked up his reactions to a few of his team's sacks.

Instead of keeping calm like some coaches, Sirianni could be seen yelling "THAT'S TWO! THAT'S TWO! THAT'S TWO!" after the second sack and then later he held up five fingers while pointing out "that's five, that's five sacks."

Here's that video:

What a dominant performance by the Eagles.

More From Around the NFL

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL