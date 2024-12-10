Nick Sirianni Describes His Perspective of Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown Relationship

Nick Sirianni on WIP: "I see A.J. and Jalen communicating about the game plan, eating lunch together every single day, praying with each other before the game.



"Based off of what happened the last couple of days, 'Oh man there's a little 2023 vibes.' I see a lot of 2022 vibes." https://t.co/oT4dHnbSuR pic.twitter.com/h9zp61dJS9