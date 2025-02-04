Nick Sirianni Describes What Makes Team Security Man ‘Big Dom’ So Important to Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles faced every question in the book on Monday night as they took part in Super Bowl media day ahead of their showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
Media day gives a wide range of outlets, influencers, and Cooper Manning dressed as a drum major the chance to ask all sorts of questions to the biggest stars of the week.
Speaking at his podium, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was asked to discuss the impact that Eagles’ Chief Security Officer Dom DiSandro, better known as “Big Dom” among the Philly faithful, has on the team.
His praise could not have been higher.
“Nobody does their job better in the National Football League than Big Dom does his,” Sirianni said. “He’s awesome. He truly just wants to help other people. That’s just an unbelievable quality to have that makes him special.
“You can hear it from all of our players of what they think about Dom. We all love him. He just is trying to help. He is the definition of team, and helping each other. I couldn’t do my job without Dom. That’s for sure.”
It’s not every team in the NFL that will see their Chief Security Officer becomes a star, but the Philadelphia Eagles are not every team. Big Dom rose to a wider prominence after an incident in 2023 that saw him ejected from the Eagles’ sideline during a game against the San Francisco 49ers.
DiSandro will undoubtedly be busy this week in New Orleans as the Eagles get ready for Sunday’s matchup. And as Sirianni explained, his role is more important than you might think.