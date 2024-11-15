Nick Sirianni Gives Supportive Statement Amid Kicker Jake Elliott's Struggles
The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Washington Commanders, 26–18, on Thursday night to improve to 8–2 on the season. The Eagles are in sole possession of first place in the NFC East.
While the story behind the victory was running back Saquon Barkley's big night, an underlying note was the uncharacteristic struggles of kicker Jake Elliott. The usually reliable Elliott missed two field goals and an extra point in the victory, which ended up mattering little to the outcome when it could have mattered a lot.
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was asked about Elliott's performance after the game, and unsurprisingly, he stood by his kicker.
"He's been so clutch his entire career and the entire time I've been here," Sirianni said. "Just like I would say to somebody that fumbled or dropped a pass in the moment, we believe in you, you're gonna have to make a kick to help us win this football game. And he did that got us up 16 points and eight points or whatever it was. We have so much faith in him."
Elliott will now have a little over a week to sort out his kicking woes before Philadelphia heads to Los Angeles to take on the Rams next Sunday night.