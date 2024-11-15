Eagles Fans Savagely Troll Giants With Chant During Saquon Barkley Postgame Interview
After a slow start, the Philadelphia Eagles took down the Washington Commanders 26-18 on Thursday Night Football.
Led by running back Saquon Barkley's 146 yards and two rushing touchdowns, the win for the Eagles puts them at 8-2 and firmly atop the NFC East standings.
As for Barkley himself, he received a hilarious and warm welcome from fans while joining the NFL on Prime postgame show. The Philadelphia faithful chanted "Thank you, Giants," towards the 27-year-old running back.
Barkley, of course, began his NFL career with the Giants after being selected by them with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played six seasons in New York, tallying over 7,000 total yards and 42 total touchdowns, but the franchise let him walk this offseason. The Eagles signed Barkley to a three-year, $37.75 million contract this past March.
"It feels amazing," Barkley told Amazon after the game about find a new NFL home with Philadelphia. "Last year was a tough year for me mentally."
Barkley's 146 yards on Thursday night marks the fourth time he's surpassed 100 yards rushing in the past five games. He also surpassed 1,000 rushing yards on the season, the fourth time he's done so in his career.
After a mini-bye, the Eagles take on the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday night.