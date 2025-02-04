Nick Sirianni Got a Kiss on the Cheek From Chad Johnson at Super Bowl Media Day
Nick Sirianni got something unexpected Monday during Super Bowl LIX media availability.
As the Philadelphia Eagles head coach was taking questions from the assembled reporters, a visitor on stage surprised him with a kiss on the side of his head. It turned out to be Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson. While he was shocked at first, Sirianni was really happy to see Johnson once he realized who it was.
Video is below.
Just another wild media moment from Super Bowl opening night.
It appears the two know each other and have a connection, though they never crossed paths in a coach-player relationship in the NFL.
Sirianni is leading the Eagles into their second Super Bowl in three years and it's a rematch of the first time around. Philadelphia lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 38-35 at Super Bowl LVII and Sirianni's squad is trying to get revenge against Patrick Mahomes & Co. this time around.