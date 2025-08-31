Nick Sirianni Has a New Visual Metaphor for the Eagles After Super Bowl Win
Nick Sirianni is doing his best to get his team to move on from their victory in Super Bowl LIX and focus on the 2025 season.
Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata revealed an image Philadelphia's head coach showed the team ahead of the new season. Mailata said Sirianni showed them a visual of a car with the Super Bowl in the rearview mirror.
Video of him discussing it is below.
It's a smart move by Sirianni to repeatedly ensure his team's focus is forward and not in the past. It’s also not the first time Sirianni has leaned on the use of a visual metaphor to illustrate his point.
At a press conference during his first year with the Eagles and the team holding a 2–5 record, Sirianni insisted that the team was a flower, with roots growing strong underneath even if the petals weren’t in bloom yet. Since then, the Eagles have one of the best records in football, and a Super Bowl ring.
Winning back-to-back championships is incredibly difficult in any sport, but particularly in the NFL. No team has repeated as Super Bowl champs since the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004. The last to do it before that were the Denver Broncos in 1997 and '98 and the Dallas Cowboys in 1992 and '93.
The Eagles have a great shot to do it this year. They bring back most of their key players from last season, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, running back Saquon Barkley, and two of the best lines in the sport. They are among the favorites to hoist the trophy this season.