Nick Sirianni Provides Injury Update on Jalen Hurts Ahead of Eagles-Packers
The Philadelphia Eagles are hoping to have star quarterback Jalen Hurts back in time for their wild-card playoff game against the Green Bay Packers this weekend. Head coach Nick Sirianni provided an update on the 26-year-old ahead of Wednesday's practice session.
Sirianni informed reporters that the Eagles would be practicing in pads on Wednesday and that Hurts was expected to participate—a great sign towards the quarterback being able to exit concussion protocol and take the field with his teammates on Sunday.
Sirianni did not indicate if Hurts will face any restrictions at practice to start the week.
Hurts missed the final two games of the regular season after suffering a concussion during the Week 16 game against the Washington Commanders. Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee have handled quarterback duties in his absence.
Hurts will need to practice throughout the remainder of the week in order to take the field for Sunday's wild-card game, but his availability on Wednesday indicates that he's on track to do so.
This season, Hurts has thrown for 18 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 68.7% of his passes. He's added 630 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns, too.
Kickoff for Sunday's game from Lincoln Financial Field is set for 4:30 p.m. ET.