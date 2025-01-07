Eagles' Latest Roster Move Sparks Speculation That Jalen Hurts Will Play vs. Packers
Jalen Hurts's status for the Philadelphia Eagles' wild-card game vs. the Green Bay Packers on Sunday is still up in the air as he continues to recover from a concussion. He suffered the concussion on Dec. 22 and hasn't played since.
After Hurts's concussion, the Eagles signed former Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book to the practice squad. This helped as backup Kenny Pickett suffered a ribs injury and a hard hit the week after. Third-string quarterback Tanner McKee stepped up for Pickett during the last two games.
But on Tuesday, the Eagles waived Book. This led to fans speculating this means Hurts could be ready to return from his concussion, and that Philadelphia might not need as much backup help. However, the Eagles haven't confirmed anything about Hurts's status for the opening weekend of the playoffs.
One concern for fans if Hurts does start on Sunday is that the quarterback hasn't practiced since his concussion. Coach Nick Sirianni admitted he isn't worried about Hurts being rusty if he does clear concussion protocol.
If Hurts can't play on Sunday, Sirianni hasn't expressed who would start in his place, whether it be Pickett or McKee.