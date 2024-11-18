Nick Wright Forgot What It Was Like When the Chiefs Lose
The Kansas City Chiefs suffered their first loss since last Christmas, falling at the hands and feet of Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills. Their quest for a perfect 17-0 regular season is now over, but they are still in wonderful position to claim a nice consolation prize of a Super Bowl three-peat.
On Monday afternoon, all eyes and ears were trained on First Things First host/Chiefs enthusiast Nick Wright, wondering what he would say. Some, perhaps, were looking forward to tasting his tears after so many consecutive weeks of him sitting in front of the camera with his chest puffed out, pontificating on the magic and wonder of Patrick Mahomes.
And guess what?
He didn't give those out.
Instead, Wright essentially admitted to not knowing what to do with his hands or words because he legitimately had a hard time remembering the last time Kansas City lost.
"What a weird feeling today is," he said. "I kind of forgot what this is like."
Wright couldn't help but mention how many times the Lions, Ravens, 49ers and the like have lost since last Christmas. And he couldn't help but mention that it wouldn't have been good for the Chiefs to lock everything up pre-Thanksgiving.
He was sad, though, which is something for other people to enjoy.
In reality, there's no reason for Wright or any other Chiefs fan to feel anything other than mild annoyance by Sunday's loss. There is really no cause for worry outside of any concern that may have existed the previous several weeks when they were scratching and clawing to eke out close wins. It may be junk science but it doesn't feel like it's advantageous for a team to go undefeated for so long that it becomes a storyline and adds a ton of pressure.
What's important here is how good Wright is at getting mileage out of a bit. The way he talked today is super reasonable and probably ultimately correct and yet there's something about the charm that gets under your skin. It's like a pundit superpower that few others yield. Heck, for some, part of the Kansas City experience is seeing what he has to say win or lose the next day. Which means he adds enjoyment and entertainment to an already-great product.
Just by going with the very obvious take that Patrick Mahomes's Chiefs are very good. As with his other big take: that LeBron James is really good. Guy has cracked the code in so many ways.