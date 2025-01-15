Nick Wright Refers to Chiefs' Game Against Texans As 'Final Practice of the Year'
Death. Taxes. Nick Wright being supremely confident in his Kansas City Chiefs in a way that could really get under the skin. Some things are unavoidable.
The First Things First host dropped a new one on his show Tuesday talking about Kansas City's playoff matchup against the Houston Texans, alluding to recent bye-based comments from ESPN's Rex Ryan that backfired spectacularly.
"I'm not going to do the thing," he said. "I'm not going to say this is a bye. It's not a bye. I'm not even going to get mad that Rex [Ryan] stole my phrase and fumbled it a bit and then was wrong. Better than a bye is the phrase but you'd better be sure that the team is going to wax the team they're playing rather than lose to them."
"It is however the Chiefs' final practice of the year," Wright said.
Now, it's not as bad as it sounds. Wright believes that with Patrick Mahomes every Chiefs season begins with the AFC championship game. It's slightly annoying but with a lot of stuff he says, almost undeniably true. So he can call everything beforehand a practice. Though if that's true there are lot of victory laps for practice wins throughout the year.
This could serve as even more bulletin board material for the Texans, who have to be wondering what they have to do in order to get any respect around here. Winning Saturday would change all that for Houston and ensure this clip lives infamy.