Rex Ryan Apologizes to Texans After They Blasted His 'Bye Week' Comments
The Houston Texans kept their receipts after former New York Jets coach Rex Ryan referred to the Texans-Chargers wild-card week as a "bye week" for the Los Angeles Chargers.
"Chargers, basically, I never realized, they get a bye," Ryan said leading into the game on ESPN’s Get Up. "Oh, wait, they gotta play the Texans. What's the difference?"
After the Texans defeated the Chargers 32-12 behind a dominant defensive effort, the Texans ripped Ryan for his comments. Texans running back Joe Mixon went on Instagram Live and captured him and several of his teammates smoking cigars while blasting Ryan.
"We smoking on that Rex Ryan pack!" several Texans were heard saying.
Even head coach DeMeco Ryans called out Ryan's comments in his locker room speech. "Outstanding job by everybody!" Ryans said. "That was their bye week?"
On Sunday, Ryan conceded he was wrong about the Texans and apologized, but not without taking a minor jab at Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert for his four-interception game.
"Who had a worse day, me or Justin Herbert?" Ryan said on ESPN NFL Countdown. "You've got to tip your hat to them because that team played their absolute a-- off. If you guys were gonna play like that, I would've taken you to win the Super Bowl! I'm seeing going into it, 1-5 against playoff teams, I'm seeing all that. Sorry, Houston. But I'm not picking you next week either! Or maybe I will."
With a 20-point win over the Chargers, the Texans proved plenty of people, including Ryan, wrong on Saturday. They now advance to the divisonal round for the second straight season.