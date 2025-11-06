FS1’s Nick Wright Offers Simple Solution After Josh Allen’s Really Bad Flop vs. Chiefs
Josh Allen received lots of praise for his stellar performance in the Bills’ 28–21 win over the Chiefs in Week 9, but he also received a healthy dose of scrutiny after attempting to sell a rather embarrassing flop during the game.
As Allen slid to the ground on one play in the fourth quarter, he whipped his head back to pretend that he had been hit by a Chiefs defender. In fact, no contact was made, and the game's announcers even called Allen out for his poor acting job.
In light of Allen's very bad flop, FS1's Nick Wright, who is a well-known Chiefs fan, scolded the Bills star and also proposed a severe solution to prevent quarterbacks from pulling the sneaky move in the future.
"The biggest flopper in the league for five years has been Josh [Allen]. It's not even close," Wright said. "The one from Josh this weekend was egregious. ... Here's a rule that I think could be implemented and have instant effect: if you make that whiplash motion with your head, it automatically triggers that you have to be checked for a concussion.
"If you're going to try to take advantage of the fact that the NFL has put a real emphasis on protecting you and concussion protocols and try to get a cheap 15 yards, the tax on that is, 'Alright go in that blue tent, miss a few plays.' That's what it should be. You gotta own it."
Many NFL fans immediately pointed out that such a solution would affect Wright's beloved quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, as well.
Since "flops" aren't an official stat, it's difficult to say whether or not Allen really is "the biggest flopper" in the league, as Wright confidently proclaims, but fans would probably agree that flopping is unfortunately a part of the game and lots of quarterbacks do it to try and get free yards. Wright's fix for flopping is at least an interesting proposition that would likely scare off players from trying to add some extra flair—if the shame and public embarrassment wasn't enough.