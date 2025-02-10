Nike Celebrates Eagles Super Bowl With 'It's Good to Be Green' Television Ad
The Philadelphia Eagles captured Super Bowl LIX with a 40–22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.
It was a dominant performance by the Eagles, who once led 40–6 in a contest that was never in doubt beginning late in the second quarter.
The Eagles put together one of the greatest performances in a Super Bowl defensively, dominating the Chiefs' offensive line to the tune of six sacks and six additional tackles for loss in the win. The Philadelphia defense also forced three turnovers of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, including two interceptions (one of which was returned for a touchdown), as well as a second half fumble recovery to put the cherry on top of the victory.
Nike wasted no time putting out an epic title-winning ad for the Eagles, with the montage of the high points (and the low points) of the team's season. The motto of the ad? "It's Good to be Green."
Here's the fantastic ad from Nike, as the apparel brand put out another famed television spot following the Super Bowl win for the Eagles.