49ers Expected to Release Star WR Brandon Aiyuk at Season's End
The 49ers and star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk appear to be heading for a split at season's end, according to a report from Michael Silver and Dianna Russini of The Athletic.
Less than 15 months after signing Aiyuk to a four-year, $120 million contract extension, it appears that the two sides are "heading for a stunning divorce," according to the report.
Aiyuk suffered a serious knee injury in Oct. 2024 in which he tore his ACL, MCL and meniscus. He has been on the Physically Unable to Perform List since July. Aiyuk has not played a down of football this season, and now San Francisco is planning to void his 2026 guarantees after he has "failed to attend meetings and declined to participate in other team activities."
Due to frustration within the organization, the team has chosen to void his guarantee money on the basis of his absences violating the terms of his contract. Aiyuk reportedly does not want to file a grievance with the NFL Players Association, and will likely be released at the end of the season as a result.
In 69 career games, all with the Niners, Aiyuk has caught 294 passes for 4,305 yards and 25 touchdowns.