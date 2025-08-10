Niners Reunite With Former Running Back Amid Rash of Injuries
The San Francisco 49ers are reuniting with former running back Jeff Wilson on a one-year deal, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
This is Wilson's second stint with the franchise. He played with the 49ers for four-plus seasons from 2018-22. He spent the last three seasons with the Miami Dolphins.
The 29-year-old worked out with the Niners earlier this summer, but remained unsigned. He joins San Francisco at a time when the team is dealing with a rash of injuries. Running backs Isaac Guerendo (shoulder), Jordan James (finger) and Ameer Abdullah (ribs) are all banged up. Wilson now provides the team with experience and health behind star Christian McCaffrey.
Wilson has played in 72 career games, and has carried the ball 531 times for 2,370 yards and 18 touchdowns.