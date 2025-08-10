SI

Niners Reunite With Former Running Back Amid Rash of Injuries

The Niners are reuniting with Jeff Wilson.

Mike McDaniel

The San Francisco 49ers are signing veteran running back Jeff Wilson.
The San Francisco 49ers are signing veteran running back Jeff Wilson. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Francisco 49ers are reuniting with former running back Jeff Wilson on a one-year deal, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This is Wilson's second stint with the franchise. He played with the 49ers for four-plus seasons from 2018-22. He spent the last three seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

The 29-year-old worked out with the Niners earlier this summer, but remained unsigned. He joins San Francisco at a time when the team is dealing with a rash of injuries. Running backs Isaac Guerendo (shoulder), Jordan James (finger) and Ameer Abdullah (ribs) are all banged up. Wilson now provides the team with experience and health behind star Christian McCaffrey.

Wilson has played in 72 career games, and has carried the ball 531 times for 2,370 yards and 18 touchdowns.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL