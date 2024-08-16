Nolan Smith Jr. Hit Drake Maye Helmet to Helmet During Eagles-Pats Preseason Game
The Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots, 14-13, on Thursday night. Jacoby Brissett started at quarterback for the Patriots, but Drake Maye saw a slight majority of the action under center. The third pick in the draft completed 6-of-11 passes for 47 yards and scored New England's only touchdown of the game when he faked a handoff and ran it in from the four yard line.
Maybe also took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr., who left his feet and grabbed Maye by the shoulders before treating him to a little headbutt. Smith was penalized on the play and the Patriots ended up kicking a field goal four plays later.
After being drafted 30th in 2023, Smith appeared in all 17 games for Philly last season, but was stuck behind Haason Reddick on the depth chart and finished his rookie year with 18 tackles and one sack. With the Eagles trading Reddick to the Jets during the offseason, Smith is going to have to make a bigger impact and avoid personal fouls.
Smith did get a nice sack on Maye during the second half.
The Eagles will need more of that this season.