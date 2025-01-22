Notre Dame DC Al Golden the Favorite for NFL Job After National Championship Loss
Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Al Golden is on the heels of an NFL job after the Fighting Irish lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday.
According to a report from Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Cincinnati Bengals plan to bring in Golden for an interview within the next 48 hours. Golden is the Bengals' top choice to replace their former DC Lou Anarumo, whom the team parted with shortly after their season ended.
Golden was the Bengals' linebackers coach from 2020 to '21 before he departed for Notre Dame in 2022. He has head coaching experience, most notably with the University of Miami, whom he coached from 2011 to '15. Before leading the Hurricanes, he was the head coach of the Temple Owls from 2006 to '10.
The Bengals waited on Golden as Notre Dame officially wrapped up their season Monday night. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported late Monday that Bengals head coach Zac Taylor waited for the national championship game to end so he can speak with Golden. Now that the college season is behind us, it's all systems go to bring Golden back to Cincinnati.