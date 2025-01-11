All the Numbers Behind the Cardinals' Makeover to Host Rams Home Playoff Game

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay with @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero: The #AZCardinals are doing their best to make it feel like a #Rams home game; Bucs OC Liam Cohen and #Bills OC Joe Brady are among those getting interviews; #Lions DC Aaron Glenn is in position to land a HC job. pic.twitter.com/Auk5AV4u6Y