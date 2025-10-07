SI

Odell Beckham Jr. Accepts Six-Game Suspension for Performance-Enhancing Drugs

The free agent wide receiver has accepted a suspension from the NFL after failing a drug test last season.

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been suspended six games for failing a performance-enhancing drugs test last season.
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has accepted a six-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs stemming from a failed test last season while playing for the Dolphins.

Beckham broke the news on The Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder.

The veteran wide receiver maintained that he has never knowingly taken any PEDs. He also expressed a desire to play this season, even though he remains unsigned.

The two-time Second-Team All-Pro has caught 575 career passes for 7,987 yards and 59 touchdowns. In Miami last season, Beckham played nine games and caught nine passes for 55 yards.

