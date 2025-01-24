SI

Ohio State Star RB Quinshon Judkins Makes NFL Draft Decision

The Buckeyes star is leaving school early after another productive college season that concluded with a national championship.

Ohio State Buckeyes star running back Quinshon Judkins is declaring for the 2025 NFL draft.
Ohio State Buckeyes star running back Quinshon Judkins is leaving school early and declaring for the NFL draft, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Judkins, who was part of a star tandem in the backfield for the Buckeyes this season with TreVeyon Henderson, rushed for 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns this season as he helped Ohio State capture the national championship. Judkins also added 22 receptions for 161 yards and two scores.

Judkins rushed for 1,000 yards or more in each of his three college seasons. His first two years were very productive at Ole Miss prior to transferring to Ohio State. Judkins's best year came as a freshman, when he rushed for 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2022 for the Rebels.

Judkins is expected to be one of the top running backs taken in the draft in April.

