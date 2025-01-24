Old Clip of Supposed Beef Between Pete Carroll, Jim Harbaugh Resurfaces After Raiders Hire
The Las Vegas Raiders are bringing back an old rivalry with the hiring of Pete Carroll as their next head coach. With Carroll joining the AFC West, he will once again be facing off against Jim Harbaugh, the Los Angeles Chargers head coach, twice a year.
Carroll and Harbaugh have now been either conference or divisional rivals at three different points of their coaching careers. The two originally began as college conference rivals when Harbaugh coached at Stanford and Carroll coached at USC.
Since the hiring of Carroll on Friday, an old video has resurfaced of Harbaugh and Carroll from their college coaching days. In the video, Harbaugh and Carroll were seen meeting up after Stanford defeated USC 55-21, where Carroll confronted Harbaugh by asking "What's your deal?"
Harbaugh chimed back, "What's your deal?"
The broadcast showed Harbuagh and Carroll walking off the field together as one of the commentators said, "They don't seem very happy with each other."
Not long after that icy exchange, Harbaugh and Carroll both entered the NFL as head coaches in the NFC West, Harbaugh leading the San Francisco 49ers and Carroll coaching the Seattle Seahawks. During the four seasons they went up against each other in the NFC West, the 49ers and Seahawks held one of the NFL's most bitter rivalries as the two talented teams competed for division titles and Super Bowl trophies.
When Harbaugh left to become the head coach of Michigan, the days of Harbaugh and Carroll coaching rival teams appeared to be over. A decade later, the two coaches will compete for the same division crown once again.
Harbaugh and Carroll mark two of the most experienced and successful coaches in the NFL, combining for one Super Bowl, one national championship (Carroll has a redacted national championship from his time at USC), 16 NFL postseason appearances, and 10 college conference championship titles.
With Carroll at the helm in Las Vegas, Chargers-Raiders games should get much more interesting next season.