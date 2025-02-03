Olympian Noah Lyles Trolls Tyreek Hill After Winning 60m Final at Track Meet
The beef is back.
Roughly six or so months after the pair initially traded barbs regarding who could beat who in a race, track star and Olympian Noah Lyles again called out Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill after the former won the 60m final at Sunday's New Balance Indoor Grand Prix.
Once he secured the victory, Lyles's celebration included a handmade sign that read, "Tyreek could never."
Watch that below:
Hill quickly responded on social media, writing, "Get a load of this guy" with a laughing emoji.
In August, podcast host Kay Adams asked Hill what he thought about Lyles's previous claim that NBA champions shouldn't refer to themselves as world champions and a portion of Hill's reply to that question included him saying he could beat Lyles in a race. The two then went back and forth a few times, both of them challenging the other to a contest, though that never actually happened.
Well, the feud was reignited today (though Hill did make a few comments toward Lyles back in November, too).
“When you’re ready to actually put some words down and you’re actually ready to race, see me,” Lyles told NBC Sports on Sunday, referring to Hill. “I’m right here. I ain’t going nowhere. But all I know is, your football season’s over. You ain’t got no excuse now.”
Lyles finished the 60m with a time of 6.52 seconds, just barely defeating Terence Jones of the Bahamas. Hill, it's your move.