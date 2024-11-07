Dolphins Star Tyreek Hill Shades Noah Lyles After Sprinter's Race vs. YouTuber
Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill on Thursday took to X (formerly Twitter) and took a shot at three-time Olympic medalist Noah Lyles following the American sprinter's race against YouTuber and streamer IShowSpeed.
The race, which went viral on social media Wednesday night, showed Lyles appearing to narrowly defeat IShowSpeed, who has over 33 million subscribers to his YouTube channel, in a 50-meter sprint. The race was organized by another YouTuber Mr. Beast, who upped the stakes by declaring a $100,000 prize for the winner.
Hill, widely regarded as the fastest player in the NFL for several years now, couldn't help but poke fun at Lyles for the closeness of his race against the popular streamer.
"And track athletes think he gone beat me," Hill wrote with three laughing emojis in a post on X.
It's not the first time Hill has taken a shot at Lyles. Following the sprinter's bronze medal win in the men's 200m at the Paris Olympics, during which it was later determined that Lyles was dealing with the effects of the COVID-19 virus, Hill on the Up & Adams Show accused Lyles of faking the illness, then declared he would beat the sprinter in a race.
Lyles later responded, pretending to forget Hill's name during an interview. The disdain athletes like Hill seem to feel towards Lyles stems from the track star's criticism of American sport's championship winners being dubbed the world champions.
Lyles sent out a series of posts on X following the race, but he has yet to respond to Hill's comment. It will be interesting to see if that changes, as the Dolphins star's challenge is still seemingly on the table.