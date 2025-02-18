One Move Every NFC West Team Should Make in 2025
The NFC West could have a few interesting wide receiver dilemmas brewing at the start of the offseason.
The San Francisco 49ers have a surplus of expensive wide receivers and need to find ways to create cap space before agreeing to a contract extension with quarterback Brock Purdy. The Seattle Seahawks have bigger cap issues and that could force them to part with a few key players, perhaps one being a two-time Pro Bowl wideout.
The Los Angeles Rams also need to pay their starting quarterback, with Matthew Stafford in need of a pay raise after once again playing like one of the 10 best players at his position.
For the Arizona Cardinals, it’s time they prioritized the defense by adding more talent to that side of the ball.
Here’s one move each team in the NFC West needs to make this offseason.
Arizona Cardinals
One move they should make: Find a star edge rusher
Coach Jonathan Gannon hasn’t gotten enough credit for producing a quality defense last season despite lacking talent.
But in order for this unit to take the next step, they’re going to need to find a star edge rusher via free agency or through the draft. Perhaps Darius Robinson can become that player, last year’s first-round pick who had a quiet rookie year due to injury. But the Cardinals are in desperate need of depth in multiple spots across the defensive line.
Zaven Collins, who started his career as an inside linebacker, can’t continue to be Arizona’s top edge rusher in 2025. The team currently has $71.3 million in cap space, according to OvertheCap.com. They also hold the No. 16 pick in April’s draft.
Los Angeles Rams
One move they should make: Give Stafford a pay bump
Without a quarterback succession plan, the Rams need to do whatever it takes to get Stafford to play for them in 2025. They can start by providing him with more financial security.
Stafford has already made it clear he wants to play for a 17th NFL season, but it would be surprising if he reports to training camp willing to play with no guaranteed money left on his current deal and a base salary of $23 million for the upcoming season. That salary doesn’t even come close to what the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league are scheduled to make for the season, and there probably aren’t eight quarterbacks better than Stafford, who has taken the Rams to the postseason in back-to-back seasons and guided them to a Super Bowl title in 2021.
If the Rams give Stafford another revised short-term deal with more than $40 million guaranteed, that could be enough for the team to maintain its flexibility at the position while also fielding a Super Bowl contender for the 2025 season. They should get this done quickly to prioritize roster holes in the offseason, but it would be wise to finally get that QB succession plan going.
San Francisco 49ers
One move they should make: Trade Deebo Samuel
Samuel has never been a traditional wide receiver, but his versatile skill set has been a luxury for the 49ers since he entered the league in 2019. However, he’s no longer playing at a high level and hasn’t been worth the price the past two seasons.
It’s time the 49ers trade Samuel to create cap space and alter the offensive scheme around Purdy, who’s had better chemistry with wide receivers Jauan Jennings and Brandon Aiyuk. Also, San Francisco has plenty of depth at the position after drafting Ricky Pearsall in the first round last year. If Samuel provides a draft pick in a trade, the 49ers could use that to improve the defense—they need to find more help for Nick Bosa on the defensive front.
Samuel had only 51 catches for 670 yards and three touchdowns as the 49ers missed the postseason for the first time since 2020.
Seattle Seahawks
One move they should make: Keep DK Metcalf
Rumors have swirled about a potential Metcalf trade because the Seahawks are currently $28 million over the projected cap and the star wide receiver is in need of a contract extension.
But trading Metcalf would be a mistake for the Seahawks, who have bigger issues on the offensive line. Geno Smith was sacked 54 times last season behind an offensive line that also struggled to help the running backs. The Seahawks averaged only 95.7 rushing yards per game in 2024 (28th in the league) and that was with a backfield that included Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet.
Metcalf (66 catches, 992 yards, five TDs) had a down season for his lofty standards because there wasn’t enough time for Smith to find him downfield. He was forced to target wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba more because he was able to get open quickly around the line of scrimmage. But now that Smith-Njigba made the most of his opportunities in a dominant breakout season, the Seahawks could build off that by improving the offensive line and getting Metcalf more involved in the offseason. Trading one of their best players would make matters worse in Seattle.