One Zach Wilson-Sam Darnold Stat Shows How Bad Aaron Rodgers Has Been With Jets
The Aaron Rodgers era in New York has disappointed thus far and continued into Sunday when the Jets lost to the Indianapolis Colts 28-27 after a late touchdown run from Anthony Richardson.
Rodgers's Jets slipped to 3-8, their seventh lost in the last eight games. Sunday's loss slipped his record to 4-8 as the starting quarterback in New York, a winning percentage of just .333.
“I mean, it’s disappointing,” Rodgers said to the media after the loss via ESPN and the Associated Press. “I know I’ve said that three times now, but we’ve been working really hard trying to figure out what the issues are. It’s not just one person. Sometimes it’s me, sometimes it’s somebody else.”
His low winning percentage as the Jets starter puts him in an unkind territory, below both Zach Wilson and Sam Darnold's unsuccessful tenures with the team.
Wilson posted a 12-21 record as the Jets starter, with Darnold at 13-25.
The good news for Rodgers and the Jets is they now head into their bye week with a chance to regroup and figure out how to right the ship. After the Week 12 bye, the Jets will play the Seattle Seahawks at home on Dec. 1.