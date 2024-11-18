SI

One Zach Wilson-Sam Darnold Stat Shows How Bad Aaron Rodgers Has Been With Jets

Rodgers and the Jets lost to the Colts Sunday as they slipped to 3-8 on the season.

Blake Silverman

Rodgers walks off the field after losing to the Colts.
Rodgers walks off the field after losing to the Colts. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Aaron Rodgers era in New York has disappointed thus far and continued into Sunday when the Jets lost to the Indianapolis Colts 28-27 after a late touchdown run from Anthony Richardson.

Rodgers's Jets slipped to 3-8, their seventh lost in the last eight games. Sunday's loss slipped his record to 4-8 as the starting quarterback in New York, a winning percentage of just .333.

“I mean, it’s disappointing,” Rodgers said to the media after the loss via ESPN and the Associated Press. “I know I’ve said that three times now, but we’ve been working really hard trying to figure out what the issues are. It’s not just one person. Sometimes it’s me, sometimes it’s somebody else.”

His low winning percentage as the Jets starter puts him in an unkind territory, below both Zach Wilson and Sam Darnold's unsuccessful tenures with the team.

Wilson posted a 12-21 record as the Jets starter, with Darnold at 13-25.

The good news for Rodgers and the Jets is they now head into their bye week with a chance to regroup and figure out how to right the ship. After the Week 12 bye, the Jets will play the Seattle Seahawks at home on Dec. 1.

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a breaking/trending news writer at Sports Illustrated. Blake has covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball since 2021 for numerous sites including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's degree in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

