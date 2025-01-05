Orlando Brown Shares Plea to Former Chiefs Teammates to Help Bengals Out in Week 18
The Cincinnati Bengals took care of business with a 19-17 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18 of the NFL regular season, but they’ll need some help from a familiar foe to book a ticket to the playoffs.
The Bengals’ postseason hopes will hinge on two games on Sunday: the Miami Dolphins must lose to the New York Jets, and the Denver Broncos must lose to the Kansas City Chiefs. Both games kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.
As Joe Burrow and Co. anxiously await Sunday’s results, Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. revealed that he went to some desperate measures to help Cincinnati clinch a playoff berth. Brown, who played for the Chiefs for two seasons in 2021 and ‘22, apparently sent his ex-teammates an urgent text asking them to beat Denver on Sunday.
“I’m sending out a mass f---ing text,” Brown told reporters. “Hopefully everybody takes care of business. Some guys that gonna be playing that haven’t had the opportunity to play, they gonna be hearing from me.”
“I might message Aaron Rodgers to [pay for] his next Peru trip,” Brown jokingly added.
The Chiefs have already wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the AFC and will likely rest several starters on both sides of the ball against the Broncos including Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, Trent McDuffie, Justin Reid and other stars.
That means the Bengals will be counting on journeyman Carson Wentz, among other second-stringers, to lead the Chiefs to an otherwise meaningless victory for the franchise.
There’s plenty of bad blood between the Chiefs and Bengals based on their recent matchup history, but maybe Kansas City players will find it in their hearts to help an old friend out.