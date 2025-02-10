Overhead Video of 'Country Roads' Super Bowl Sing-Along Will Warm Your Heart
What a moment at the biggest sporting event of the year.
The Philadelphia Eagles got off to a good start in Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs, taking a 10-0 lead after a Jake Elliott field goal halfway through the second quarter. Then the crowd enjoyed a moment for the ages.
As the Super Bowl came back from commercial break, the famous tune of "Take Me Home, Country Roads" by John Denver began to play in the Caesars Superdome. The entire crowd, wearing both Chiefs and Eagles colors, joined in to sing. It was a delightful moment on the broadcast and even more heart-warming in-person, as evidenced by an overhead video provided by Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.
Pretty awesome to see.
John Denver is the great equalizer among sports fans. What a tune, and what a sight.
