Packers' Blockbuster Trade for Micah Parsons Had NFL World in Utter Disbelief
The Packers stunningly acquired Micah Parsons in a blockbuster trade with the Cowboys after the star linebacker failed to reach an agreement on a new contract extension in Dallas. Green Bay will send the Cowboys a pair of first-round picks and defensive lineman Kenny Clark, a three-time Pro Bowler.
After joining the Packers, Parsons will sign a four-year, $188 million extension which includes $136 million in guaranteed money. Parsons will now collect $47 million per season, the most among any non-quarterback in the NFL.
Parsons and the Cowboys had been at odds over a new contract, with negotiations going south throughout the offseason. Parsons didn't participate in the preseason even requested a trade from the organization. Jerry Jones appeared to be dug into his stance on not including Parsons's agent in the negotiation process, and ultimately it hindered the two sides' ability to strike a new deal.
Still, everyone felt as if an extension were only a matter of time, but egos prevailed and Parsons now finds himself heading to Green Bay, a fresh start he seems eager for. The NFL world was shellshocked by the trade, one which felt more like a fantasy than something that would truly culminate into reality.
Football fans sounded off on social media in the wake of the league's latest blockbuster deal.