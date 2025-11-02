Packers’ Breakout Star Tucker Kraft Carted Off Field With Knee Injury vs. Panthers
The Packers sat atop the NFC North entering Week 9 action thanks to a 5–1–1 record and a well-rounded offense led by Jordan Love. Tight end Tucker Kraft is the breakout star of this year’s campaign though. A third-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, Kraft recorded a pair of 100-yard outings in seven games entering Week 9 and established himself as one of the top receiving tight ends in the league, particularly after the catch.
Kraft seemed ready to show out again on Sunday with the Panthers in town but was limited to two catches for 20 yards in the first half. Then disaster struck in the second half.
The Packers had the ball in the third quarter and on one play Kraft pulled from the left side of the line to the right in order to block for his running back. However, he seemed to take an awkward hit to the knee in the process. He hit the ground and stayed down, clearly in pain, before he was eventually carted off the field. Kraft suffered a knee injury in practice earlier this season as well.
Shortly afterwards the Packers called Kraft questionable to return with a knee injury.
It is a terrible turn of events. Green Bay relies on Kraft quite a bit as a receiver and he’s turned into one of Love’s favorite targets. He has 30 catches on the year for 469 yards and six touchdowns already. The 2025 season was shaping up to be a Pro Bowl campaign for Kraft with no small possibility he could earn his first All-Pro selection despite stiff competition.
A tough blow for the 24-year-old and the Packers. At the time of Kraft’s injury Green Bay trailed Carolina, 7-6.